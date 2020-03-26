Today is Nike Air Max Day which means Nike is dropping a bunch of, you guessed it, Air Max sneakers. Due to COVID-19, this year's Air Max celebration doesn't feel as joyous as years passed but regardless, the show must go on. While the Air Max 90 has been a big focus of this year's Air Max celebration, Nike has been hinting at some other plans over the past few weeks. We had been reporting on an auto-lacing version of the Air Max called the Adapt LE 01. Today, the shoe dropped in Asia and official images of the "Grey Gum" colorways have surfaced.

As you can see, the shoe features a grey upper with an orange bottom and back heel. Overall, the shoe is quite bulky which makes sense when you consider how there is auto-lacing technology placed inside of the midsole. This shoe will function with either manually or through the App that has been created specifically for Nike's auto-lacing range.

For now, there is no information on when these will release in North America so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.

[Via]

Image via Nike

