For years now, Nike has been leading the way in terms of sneaker innovation, particularly in the field of auto-lacing shoes. The Nike Mag from Back To The Future was the first time anyone had been made privy to the fantasy of shoes that lace themselves. Last decade, Nike tried to make that a reality as they re-created the Mag with the technology that was 30 years in the making. Nike eventually used this new tech for more practical purposes as they came through with the Nike Hyper Adapt. The shoe was made for the basketball court and the lacing system could be controlled by the pressure of your feet.

Last year, Nike updated this technology with the Nike Adapt BB. Now, sneakerheads overseas are getting their hands on what is being described as the Nike Adapt BB 2.0. As you can see from the posts via @sneakerhighway23, the shoe has a similar shape to the original BB although it seems as though the upper has been tinkered with in order to provide the canvas for more elaborate colorways.

There is no release date for these so be sure to stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.