For the last two years, dad shoes have been all the rage and Nike has been one of the leaders of this movement. Whether it be through the Nike Monarch or the Nike Tekno, there are plenty of chunky runners for the Swoosh heads out there to choose from. As the Summer marches on, Nike has created yet another dad shoe for consumers to fawn over, this time with the Nike ZoomX Vista Grind.

What's interesting about the Vista Grind is that it takes elements from some of the brand's most popular performance running shoes and adds a platform midsole which is both clunky, yet fashionable. So far, only one colorway of the shoe has released, although Nike is looking to change that with the unveiling of the "Racer Blue" model. As you would expect from the name, the shoe has blue highlights all the way throughout, while the white midsole adds a nice bit of contrast.

According to Sneaker News, a release date hasn't been determined yet although it should be coming out soon. As per the previous release, these will retail for $200 USD.

Image via US_11

Image via US_11

Image via US_11

Image via US_11