Kobe Bryant was a legend on and off the court, in every sense of the word. When it came to his on-court fashion, Kobe was especially iconic thanks to his sneaker line with Nike. Throughout his career, Bryant delivered some incredible silhouettes, including the Nike Kobe 6 which is turning ten years old. As a way to celebrate this huge birthday, Nike is coming out with a whole slew of Protro models and one of them just so happens to be the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 "All-Star."

As you can see in the official images below, this particular colorway stays true to the original as we have a unique scaley red upper, all while the back heel and midsole is black. From there, we have a white Nike swoosh and an icy white outsole for some contrast. Overall, it's yet another great Kobe Protro that will certainly get sneakerheads excited,

For now, a release date has yet to be revealed although these should be brought out soon, so keep it locked to HNHH for more information. In the meantime, let us know which Nike Kobe 6 colorway is your favorite, and why?

Image via Nike

