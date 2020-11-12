On Christmas Day back in 2010, Kobe Bryant and Nike changed the game as they came through with the Nike Kobe 6 "Grinch." The sneaker featured a loud yellow and green upper with some hints of red, as well as a black Nike swoosh. The entire aesthetic of the sneaker was meant to replicate that of the infamous Dr. Seuss character of the same name. In the end, this Kobe shoe became his magnum opus as pairs currently sell for $2500 on resale websites like StockX.

Ever since this shoe was released, fans have been wondering if Nike would ever try to bring them back. Well, it seems like they're planning to give these the Protro they so deserve. A few months ago, we reported that the Nike Kobe 6 would return in the "Grinch" colorway during the early stages of 2021. Now, it seems like the reports have been confirmed by the likes of @dj_sneakerhead on Instagram, who recently showed off what next year's pair will look like.

As it stands, an official release date has not yet been announced for these although you can expect them to drop within the coming months. Nike is planning on dropping a whole slew of classic Nike Kobe 6 colorways so if the "Grinch" offering isn't your style, there will still be plenty of dope models on the way.