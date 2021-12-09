Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the entire NBA, and he just so happens to have one of the best signature sneaker lines as well. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar has been killing it with Nike, and the Zoom Freak series has proven to be a huge hit. Perhaps the best shoe to come of the Zoom Freak line is the Nike Zoom Freak 3, which is the latest iteration to come from Giannis. This sneaker is known for its chunky aesthetics and strap over the top, which adds some real flare to the model.

Now, this shoe will be getting an all-new "Bred" model, which can be found below. As you would imagine from thus colorway, the shoe is covered in black and red, which is exactly what fans are looking for. You can never go wrong with "Bred" and it only makes sense that Giannis would want this iconic colorway for his own shoe.

There is no release date for this shoe yet, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

