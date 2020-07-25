Giannis Antetokounmpo has cemented himself as one of the biggest and best players in the entire NBA. Last season, he took home league MVP honors and it appears as though he is on pace to win the award, once again. 2019 was huge for other reasons, as Giannis got his first-ever signature shoe with Nike. This sneaker was called the Nike Zoom Freak 1 and came in dozens of dope colorways that many fans are still rocking with pride. The last few months have been filled with Zoom Freak 2 teasers, and now, it is finally coming out.

The inaugural colorway is being called "Naija" and featured a white, black, and green upper. This bulky model is incredibly colorful and will certainly stand out on your feet. The official images below give us our best look yet, and we can only imagine what kinds of colorways we will be getting in the not so distant future.

As for this "Naija" offering, you can expect it to drop on Saturday, July 25th for $130 USD. Stay tuned for more information on future Zoom Freak 2 colorways as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Image via Nike

