Nike Golf and Stone Island have an exclusive jacket and crew neck collab in the works, made specifically for the elements that golfers, such as Rory McIlroy, may experience during the British Open in Northern Island this week.

According to Nike, the two collaborative pieces are "built on a pattern that optimizes range of motion through a swing and incorporates golf-specific utility pockets for balls, tees and gloves."

Nike x Stone Island/Nike

Per Nike:

"The military specification cotton satin outer face of the Nike x Stone Island Jacket is bonded to a breathable, weather-resistant membrane. Adaptive fibers increase breathability and act to lock in warmth, helping maintain optimal temperature throughout play."