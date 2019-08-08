Nike and Kyrie Irving's highly anticipated SpongeBob sneaker collection is scheduled to launch this Saturday, August 10, but that's not the only Bikini Bottom-inspired collab.

Ahead of the sneaker drop, Nike has released a collection of matching apparel and accessories which includes everything from socks and t-shirt to hoodies and backpacks.

Check out some purchase links embedded in the tweets below.

The SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward colorways all come to life in the shape of the Nike Kyrie 5, while Sandy's and Mr. Krab's colorways adorn the Nike Kyrie Low 2. Each of the Kyrie 5s come equipped with Nickelodeon branding on the tongue shroud with "NIKE" text on the heel inspired by the show title's font.

Additionally, it is now being reported that the SpongeBob and Patrick Kyrie 5s will be available in sizes for the whole fam, as seen in the latest batch of photos embedded below. Again, all of the Kyrie x SpongeBob sneakers will be available globally on August 10. The Kyrie 5s will retail for $130, while the Kyrie Low 2s check in at $110.

Nike Kyrie x SpongeBob/Nike