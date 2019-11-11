Nike's annual Doernbecher Freestyle Collection is officially slated to arrive on December 7, featuring six special edition sneakers designed by young patients at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. The 2019 collection consists of the Air Jordan XIV, Nike Air Force 1 Low, Nike React Element 55, Nike Air Max 98, Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 and the Nike SB Zoom Janoski RM.

According to Nike, the annual Doernbecher Collection started out as an idea from Connor Doherty, the son of Nike Creative Director and OHSU Doernbecher Foundation board member Michael Doherty. His suggestion — enabling the hospital’s young patients to engage their imaginations by designing their very own Nike sneakers — formalized in 2003 as the OHSU Doernbecher Freestyle program. Since then, the program has raised nearly $24 million dollars and counting for Doernbecher.

Continue scrolling for more details on the creators of the 2019 Nike x Doernbecher Freestyle Collection, and click here for more info.

