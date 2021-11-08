Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot of chatter about the Metaverse, which is the latest virtual reality project from the likes of Facebook. In fact, Facebook is now changing its name to Meta as the company looks to focus on this new endeavor. Aside from tech nerds and those who actually worked on the project, no one is really enthused about this whole thing. Despite this, it hasn't stopped companies from creating entire strategies around it.

According to Tech Insider, Nike has been closely monitoring the situation with Metaverse and has been developing patents for the new technology. As you can suspect, it's all centered around footwear, as well as performance-based tracking.

Effectively, Nike is looking to allow people to buy shoes in the digital world, as opposed to real life. From there, people can build their avatars and even have Nike track their fitness in order to then translate that information over to said avatar. There will also be digital lockers for people to store their digital skins, and there will even be some NFT implications as well. Needless to say, it's a bit of a convoluted plan that has fans scratching their heads. After all, why buy digital fake shoes when you can just wear the real thing on your feet.

It remains to be seen how any of this is going to work, but for now, Nike seems committed to being an innovator in the digital reality space.