Since 2017, the Nike Vapormax has dazzled sneakerheads with its unique look and comfortable Air Max midsole that looks completely out of whack at first glance. It's a shoe that is an acquired taste but once you get into it, you immediately understand the hype. Over time, Nike has experimented with the Vapormax and has played around with the different silhouettes it finds itself on. Once again, Nike is trying something new with the brand new Nike Vapormax D/MS/X which is part of a new label that shows off Nike's affinity for experimentation.

The shoe is made with various different materials including knit and leather while plastic caps are places around the toe box and even the back heel. One of the first colorways to be released will feature a heavy dose of dark teal with black and orange accents. The midsole and plastic caps will be clear though, which adds a contrast to the show that most sneakerheads probably weren't expecting.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this shoe is set to debut in July and as of right now, there is no price associated with it.

Image via Nike

