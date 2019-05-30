Nike's ambitious running shoe, the Vapormax, is back in 2019 with a brand new flyknit upper thanks to its 3.0 iteration. It's still the same Vapormax consumers have grown to love, except this time around the shoe sports a much more straight forward flyknit pattern that accentuate the colorways that ended up gracing it. Ever since the first Vapormax, multi-color patterns have been very successful and popular amongst sneakerheads, so it's no surprise that every version of the shoe after it has been given the same colorway.

The Vapormax 3.0 is no different and Nike has unveiled exactly what the sneaker will look like. Yellow, blue, red, and green hues dress the flyknit material of the upper, while the surrounding details are blacked out. Whether it be the tongue, Nike Swoosh, Vapormax Unit, or elastic cuff, Nike has chosen to create a smooth contrast throughout the shoe by pairing vibrant colors with the darkest shade of black imaginable.

According to Sneaker News, these will be released on Thursday, June 6th for $190 USD.

Image via Nike

