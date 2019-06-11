Over the last few years, the Vapormax has been one of the best running shoes on the market thanks to its unorthodox Air Max unit that looks like pods on the bottom. At first, sneakerheads weren't sold on the design but they eventually came around and it has led to a plethora of great new models and colorways. One of the latest iterations of the Vapormax is the Nike Vapormax 2019 which features an upper that resembles the one found on the Nike React Element 87.

With summer just a few weekends away, it is clear that Nike is ramping up its efforts to bring new and exciting colorways to the masses. This latest version of the Nike Vapormax 2019 has a dark and light shade of blue grace the upper, while yellow can be found on the sides and back heel. Meanwhile, red is placed on the Nike swoosh and the heel tab.

If you're looking to cop these summer-ready sneakers, you will be able to do so on Saturday, June 15th for $190 USD, according to Sneaker News.

Image via Nike

