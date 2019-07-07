The Nike Air Max 95 is one of the Beaverton Brand's most popular Air Max models and it is known best for its "Neon" colorway. This color scheme has been transplanted onto various other models and now, it is being placed on the Nike Vapormax 2019. The Vapormax 2019 is an update on the popular model which rose to prominence in 2019 thanks to a marketing campaign with Travis Scott. Instead of using flyknit on the upper, the Vapormax 2019 uses the same fabric found on the Nike React Element 87.

Just like the "neon" colorway of the Air Max 95, this model has a grey upper, while the midsole, back heel and even the tongue are black. Neon green/yellow highlights are then placed on each side to add contrast to the black Nike swoosh. This neon glow is also found on the eyelets which helps add another dose of color to the sneaker.

According to Sneaker News, there is no confirmed release date for these yet and they will cost $190 USD.

Image via Nike

