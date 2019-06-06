In 2019, Nike took the sneaker world by storm with the Air Max 720 which features a chunky Air Max unit that wraps all the way around the shoe. This design followed the foundation laid out by the Air Max 270 and has seen some pretty dope colorways come out over the last few months. As we head into the Summer, Nike has unveiled a brand new Air Max model in the Nike Air Max 200. This new silhouette is a departure from the trends of the 270 and 720 as the air bubble is limited to the back of the shoe and is more contained by the midsole.

Looking at the photos below, you can see that the shoe is covered in suede overlays and mesh, with white being the predominant color on the shoe. There is a gold Nike swoosh on the side while the tongue is black and features Air Max 200 branding at the top. Going down to the midsole, that is white as well while a translucent air bubble is found near the back.

As of right now, there are no release details, although according to Sneaker News, more information should be coming in the next few weeks.

Image via us11

