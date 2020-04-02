Kevin Durant hasn't been on an NBA court in close to a year but that hasn't stopped him from being at the forefront of NBA sneaker culture. The Brooklyn Nets star constantly has new colorways of his shoes making it to the marketplace and now, the Nike KD 13 is about to be making its debut. Today, Nike unveiled a whole range of new colorways that can all be observed, below.

According to reports, the first two colorways that will receive a drop are the basic "Black and White" model as well as the "Planet Of Hoops" offering. Both of these are set to drop on April 6th. From there, the colorful "Hype" model is getting an April 10th release date while the "Chill" colorway will come out on April 24th. The Brooklyn Nets-inspired "Home" version of the KD 13 is coming on May 1st and finally, the familiar "Bred" model will drop on June 1st. There are some great starter colorways here and if you're in need of new basketball shoes, these could be for you.

