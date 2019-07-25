Today, Nike made a surprising announcement as they unveiled their latest midsole cushioning system called Joyride. The Joyride aesthetic is fairly interesting as it is made of little colorful balls that are visible from certain places in the midsole and outsole. These little balls are called TPE Beads and will actually form to your feet which will make for a comfortable wearing experience. The first shoe which was revealed to use this technology is called Nike Joyride Run Flyknit and now, Nike has unveiled its lifestyle counterpart, the Nike Joyride NSW Setter.

The shoe has a pretty interesting overall aesthetic and the first colorway will be grey with green and pink accents. This look might require a bit of getting used to although the Joyride technology promises to be amongst the most comfortable in Nike's arsenal. If you're looking to give a new shoe a chance, this could be a great pick up once August rolls around.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the Joyride NSW Setter will drop on Thursday, August 15th although a price has yet to be determined.

Image via Nike

