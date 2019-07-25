Nike introduced yet another brand new sneaker silhouette on Thursday dubbed the Nike Joyride. The Joyride joins Nike Air and Nike React as the latest proprietary innovation within The Swoosh's ever-growing array of cushioning platforms.

According to Nike, the Nike Joyride is a Nike-only, cushioning system made of thousands of TPE beads placed within "zonally-tuned pods," which allows the foam to expand in all directions. The result is a footbed that forms to your foot and feels personalized to you.

The Nike Joyride will first debut in the form of the Nike Joyride Run Flyknit, which is available to Nike Members today, July 25. A global release is slated for August 15.

Additional silhouettes featuring Nike Joyride, include the Nike Joyride NSW, Nike Joyride NSW Setter, the women's-exclusive Nike Joyride NSW Optik and the Nike Joyride Kids Nova.

Continue scrolling for images of some upcoming Nike Joyride Run Flyknit colorways.

