Every year in March, Nike holds Air Mac Day which is a time to celebrate one of the brand's most popular lines. Every single year, the brand comes out with a new Air Max model and it is usually released around this time. In 2020, Nike is bringing the Air Max 2090 into the world. What makes this shoe unique is the fact that it has a shape similar to the Air Max 90 although with a more futuristic feel. This is done to pay homage to a shoe that is celebrating its 30th birthday this year.

Nike recently took to its website and revealed the full Air Max Day range. The official date is March 26th and will certainly bring some dope sneakers into the fold. For instance, the Air Max 2090 will officially drop in a couple of colorways. From there, we will have an Air Max 90 Duck Camo Pack which features a play on the infamous Atmos collab from 2013. Included in this pack will be an Air Max 2090 with the same aesthetics. Finally, there will be an Air Max 90 Metallic Pack which features three glossy colorways. These models will be gold, silver, and rose gold.

Check out the official images below and let us know what you think of these models.

Image via Nike

