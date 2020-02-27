Nike's year long celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Air Max 90 will feature the return of several classic colorways, as well as the debut of the brand's newest AM90-inspired silhouette, the Air Max 2090. Billed as the company's "shoe of the future," Nike is set to officially introduce the Air Max 2090 on March 26th, better known in the sneaker community as Air Max Day.

The Air Max 2090 will make it's debut in the white-based colorway seen below.

Nike

Leveraging the same DNA that made the Air Max 90 so iconic and future-forward 30 years ago, the Air Max 2090 is designed to illustrate what the future holds. According to Nike, the kicks utilize colors typically seen in electric cars, and the overall design of the AM2090 represents what Nike designers think cars will look like in 2090.

Other notable details include (H/T Nike):

Air Unit: With the aim of all-day comfort, the Air Max 2090 employs a larger Air unit than its originator, with a 200 percent larger window than traditional side-visibility Air units seen 30 years ago.

Flexibility: Echoing the Air Max 90's waffle outsole, the Air Max 2090 also employs distinct grooves for flexibility and takes original tread lines and updates the pattern for performance in 2020.

Color Blocking: Color blocking was instrumental in the development of the original Air Max 90, with darker colors underscoring the strength in the shoe’s support structure. In that same vein, the 2090 relays this through levels of opacity — the most supportive materials are 100 percent opaque, and the least supportive (and lighter weight) materials are see-through.

Continue scrolling for a closer look at the Air Max 2090's debut colorway and click here to preview the iconic "Bacon" Air Max 90 that is also slated to drop on Air Max Day.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike