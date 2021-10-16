Last December, Nike released the "Iowa" Dunk Highs as part of their "Be True to Your School" series for their Dunks, however this year, it seems a new, low-top version of the popular series' shoe will be dropping at some point soon.

Recently on Twitter, @Brandon1an posted early images and info concerning the new Nike Dunk Low "Iowa", hinting at a potential release of the shoe coming sometime this fall.

Inspired by the University of Iowa Hawkeyes' team colors, details of the Nike Dunk Low include a black based leather, surrounded by often called "Goldenrod"-yellow overlays around the shoe, with same colored yellow laces. Additionally, the shoe is supported by a yellow outsole and a white midsole.

The "Iowa" Dunk isn't only known for the "Be True to Your School" series line by Nike, as the shoe has previously been reissued a few times since it originally debuted more than 35 years ago. It also previously released with a signature "W" on its heel, as an exclusive drop for famous rap group Wu-Tang Clan, and their family and friends, according to solecollector.com.

Nike has revealed that the Iowa Dunks will be dropping on November 17th for a price of $100 USD.

Check out more photos of the "Iowa" Nike Dunk Lows, below:

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

