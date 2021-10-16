Nike to release Low version of the "Iowa" Dunks after releasing the Highs last year.
Last December, Nike released the "Iowa" Dunk Highs as part of their "Be True to Your School" series for their Dunks, however this year, it seems a new, low-top version of the popular series' shoe will be dropping at some point soon.
Recently on Twitter, @Brandon1an posted early images and info concerning the new Nike Dunk Low "Iowa", hinting at a potential release of the shoe coming sometime this fall.
Inspired by the University of Iowa Hawkeyes' team colors, details of the Nike Dunk Low include a black based leather, surrounded by often called "Goldenrod"-yellow overlays around the shoe, with same colored yellow laces. Additionally, the shoe is supported by a yellow outsole and a white midsole.
The "Iowa" Dunk isn't only known for the "Be True to Your School" series line by Nike, as the shoe has previously been reissued a few times since it originally debuted more than 35 years ago. It also previously released with a signature "W" on its heel, as an exclusive drop for famous rap group Wu-Tang Clan, and their family and friends, according to solecollector.com.
Nike has revealed that the Iowa Dunks will be dropping on November 17th for a price of $100 USD.
Check out more photos of the "Iowa" Nike Dunk Lows, below:
Image via Nike
Image via Nike
Image via Nike
[Via]