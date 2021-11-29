One of the best shoes of all time is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. This is a sneaker that has been around since the 1980s, and various different iterations have come out over the decades. With that being said, sneakerheads and casual consumers are constantly copping new versions of the shoe, and there are some people out there who will buy multiples of the same colorway, especially the triple-white and triple-black varieties.

With that being said, it would appear as though some consumers are experiencing restrictions on their Nike accounts. In some screenshots posted to Twitter, it was revealed that some have been cut off from buying Air Force 1safter purchasing a significant amount of them. If they try to cop a new pair, Nike sends them a message saying they simply cannot fulfill the order.

As you can see in the tweet above, it led to some speculation that this could be related to the supply chain issues that have been plaguing the United States and other countries throughout the world. Many brands have had issues when it comes to getting materials for their goods and services, and perhaps Nike could be feeling the effects as well.

Image via Nike