Over the past few years, Nike and crystal maker Swarovski have teamed up for some pretty impressive sneaker collaborations. They have worked together on a few Air Maxes however, some fans have been hoping for them to work on something just a tad more iconic. When it comes to Nike, there is no shoe with more history than the Nike Air Force 1 Low, which has been around since the early 80s. In new leaks from US_11, it would appear as though a Swarovski version of the shoe is on the horizon.

As you can see in the photos below, the shoe is set to come out in the two iconic Air Force 1 Low colorways: all-white and all-black. What makes these unique is the fact that the crystals are placed on the shoe thanks to webbed overlays that have crystals all the way throughout. Overall, it's a pretty interesting look that will turn some heads.

There is no release timeline for these just yet, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates on these. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the model, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

