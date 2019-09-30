Over the past year or so, Nike has been trying to revive some of the shoes that were popular back in the early 2000s. Perhaps the best example of this is the Nike Shox TL which started dropping in numerous colorways throughout the last few months. There have been some interesting variations of the sneaker thus far and Nike has even ushered in some dope collabs, many of which sneakerheads have gobbled up upon release.

With all of that being said, it doesn't seem like Nike has any plans to put the Nike Shox TL on the backburner as this past week, were graced with official images for a brand new colorway. This time around, Nike is giving the shoe some premium materials in the form of python skin and pony hair. As you can see from the photos, the shoe has a navy blue tint throughout with the python skin coming on the back heel. As for the pony hair, there is a brown strip of it on the toe box which makes for an interesting aesthetic.

As of right now, there is no official release date for these kick but according to Sneaker News, you can expect them to drop in the coming weeks.

Image via Nike

