Over the last few years, Nike has been making a real effort to bring back models from the 2000s that elicit some sort of nostalgia. One of those models is the Nike Shox BB4. The shoe was famously worn by Vince Carter during his time with the Toronto Raptors and has acted as a direct gateway into the 2000s revival. If you're familiar with the Shox, they are most known for the shock absorber midsole which was quite polarizing to sneakerheads at first but with nostalgia becoming a huge market, they've suddenly come around.

This latest colorway of the Nike Shox BB4 is a throwback to one of the OG colorways that Carter got to wear. The shoe has a white upper that is surrounded by black patent leather material. It makes for a shiny model that will certainly look great out on the court if that's where you decide to wear it. No matter the occasion, these are a wonderful piece of nostalgia and will make for a great addition to your collection.

According to Sneaker News, these will be dropping in the next few months so stay tuned for further release details.

Image via Nike

