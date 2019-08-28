Nike recently announced an all-new, eight-sneaker "China Hoop Dreams" collection, featuring a range of silhouettes including multiple lifestyle staples as well as some classic Nike Basketball icons. Among them, the exclusive Nike Shox BB4, which is set to debut on August 31 throughout Greater China.

The special edition kicks, priced at $170, are constructed of a black leather upper, equipped with a skyline graphic complete with shades of purple and orange.

Nike Shox BB4 China Hoop Dreams/Nike

According to Nike, the Nike Shox BB4’s look was informed by its space age concept. A rocket and booster-like appearance was prepped for blastoff and served to amplify the explosive potential of the columns. The upper was designed for intergalactic exploration, too, as designer Eric Avar and the others at mission control researched astronaut apparel.

The iconic sneakers have seen a resurgence this year, including recently releases such as the OG "Metallic Silver" colorway and the "Raptors" rendition.

Check out official images of the Nike Shox BB4 "China Hoop Dreams" below.

Nike Shox BB4 China Hoop Dreams/Nike

Nike Shox BB4 China Hoop Dreams/Nike

Nike Shox BB4 China Hoop Dreams/Nike

Nike Shox BB4 China Hoop Dreams/Nike

Nike Shox BB4 China Hoop Dreams/Nike