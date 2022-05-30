One of the best sneakers in the Jumpman library is the Air Jordan 4. This is one of those shoes that will always be timeless, and Jordan Brand is constantly looking for interesting new things to do to it. As it turns out, Jordan Brand knows exactly what to do next as sources have told Complex that they are planning a Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collaboration that will come out in the Spring of 2023.

The sneaker pictured below is the Air Jordan 4 "Zen Master" which is not affiliated with this aforementioned collab. As it stands, no one knows what the colorway of this shoe will be, however, it is known that the shoe will be made with skateboarding in mind. Nike SB will also replay the Nike Air branding on the back heel. Having said that, there is no doubt that this is going to be one of the biggest collaborations of 2023.

For now, there is no release date for this sneaker, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates throughout the run-up towards March of next year. Let us know what you're hoping for from this collaboration, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

[Via]