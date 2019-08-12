Skateboarding legend Eric Koston has teamed up with Nike SB to release a special edition Air Jordan 1 Low collab, featuring the familiar "UNC" color scheme.

According to Nike, this SB x Air Jordan 1 Low takes inspiration from the shoes Koston recalls sitting on the rack back in 1986, with the lids cut off the box, that his mom wouldn’t buy for him because “the shoes he had were fine."

The kicks, priced at $110, first released at select skate shops earlier this month, but will be available via Nike starting at 10am ET. Check out the early purchase link below.

The silhouette features a full leather upper in the Tar Heels' white and dark powder blue colorway, along with a longer vamp and resized Nike swoosh. Koston’s signature is featured on the inside tongue label and when you flip it, you’ll notice “$24.99” on the underside, referencing the price for that pair on the rack back in ‘86.

