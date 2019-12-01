Nike SB is one of Nike's biggest imprints and over the last year, Nike SB has been blessing fans with a plethora of Air Jordan 1 Low collaborations. When you mix these two entities together, the results are pretty fantastic. Having said that, it shouldn't be surprising that Nike is looking to cash in before the end of the year with yet another big Air Jordan 1 collab.

As we reported a couple of weeks ago, the next Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 Low is coming in a "Desert Ore" colorway that has tearaway uppers. Royal blue and powder blue can be found underneath these uppers and overall, it makes for a phenomenal looking shoe. The sandy upper will certainly be a great look this winter and if you're a fan of Nike SB, these are looking like an absolute must-cop. Not to mention, the Jordan 1 Low aesthetic is enough to cop these even if you're not familiar with the SB brand.

According to Solec Collector, this sneaker will officially be dropping on Friday, December 6th for $90 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of this shoe and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

