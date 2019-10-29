Jordan Brand and Nike SB joined forces for numerous sneaker collabs this year, including a couple of color-changing Air Jordan 1 Highs and a "UNC" Air Jordan 1 Low SB created by skateboarding legend Eric Koston.

To balance things out, Nike reportedly has another Air Jordan 1 Low SB in the works, following in the footsteps of Koston's collab that debuted in August. Fittingly enough, it was Koston who first unveiled the new colorway.

According to sneaker source PY_Rates, the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low SB will feature a "Desert Ore/Royal Blue/Dark Powder Blue" color scheme. As seen in the photo above, the sneakers have wear-away uppers, similar to the aforementioned AJ1 Highs, with hidden powder blue and black detailing underneath the "Desert Ore" uppers.

Sneaker source PY_Rates reports that kicks will be available on December 6 for the retail price of $120. Stay tuned for more details, and click here to preview the Halloween-themed "Night Of Mischief" Nike SB Dunk Low releasing later this week.