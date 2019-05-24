There are two limited edition, color-changing Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 collabs set to launch this Saturday, May 25, both of which will retail for $175.

On one hand, there's the "NY to Paris" colorway that shifts from a Light Bone/Black colorway to a Crimson Tint/Hyper Pink when worn down. There's also an "LA to Chicago" design that can transform from Lakers to Bulls colors over time.

Select Nike retailers will be releasing the kicks on a first come, first serve basis, while others have implemented a raffle system for the highly anticipated release. If you weren't one of the lucky raffle winners, you can still look to score a pair online tomorrow at 10am ET via Nike SNKRS as well as spots like Footaction, although I encourage you not to get your hopes up!

Take a look at some additional images and videos of the Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 "LA to Chicago" below.