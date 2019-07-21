The classic Nike SB Dunk Low "Viotech" is reportedly returning to retailers again this Fall.

The colorful low-tops originally debuted in 2002 as a Japan-exclusive, followed by an extremely limited stateside run in 2013 and a GS-exclusive release in 2015. According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the "Viotech" Nike SB Dunk Low will be back at select retailers later this year, although a specific release date has not yet been revealed.

Just like the original and retro versions, the Nike SB Dunk Low "Viotech" sports a rainbow of colors throughout the sueded upper, highlighted by the sneaker's namesake Viotech purple around the ankle collar and outsole. Additional details include a black leather tongue to match the inner lining.

The 2013 version currently fetches upwards of $500 on the secondary market, thanks in part to Virgil Abloh, who posted some photos of the kicks on his IG account late last year.

Take a closer look at the colorway below, and stay tuned for release info.

Nike SB Dunk Low Viotech/Sneaker News

