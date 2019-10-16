Halloween is right around the corner and several brands are celebrating with festive sneaker collabs and colorways of their most popular silhouettes.

For instance, Vans is releasing an entire collection inspired by Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and Nike has multiple Halloween-themed kicks on tap, including a skeletal Air Force 1 Low, as well as the newly unveiled "Night of Mischief" Nike SB Dunk Low.

Nike SB Dunk Low "Night Of Mischief"/Nike

The Dunks come equipped with a number of holiday-themed elements including Jack-o'-lantern perforations on the orange leather toe box, purple web detailing and the words "Trick" and "Treat" on the left and right heel, respectively. Additional details include a ghost logo on the inside of the tongue, a slime green outsole, and insoles decorated with pumpkin guts.

The "Night of Mischief" Dunks will be up for grabs on October 19 via SNKRS and in select skate shops across North America. Keep scrolling for the official photos.

Nike SB Dunk Low "Night Of Mischief"/Nike

