With the Nike Dunk Low seeing a huge resurgence this year, it should be no surprise that Nike has been releasing a plethora of new colorways for the shoe. The SB version has also been getting some love, and this summer, Nike is promising some new offerings that can be added to your respective collections. One of the latest colorways to be shown off is the vibrant "Red Plum" model which can be found thanks to the official photos below.

As you can see, this shoe has black nubuck on the toe box and side panels, all while the overlays have this reddish-purple hue to them. From there, the Nike swoosh on the side is light green, which adds an extra bit of vibrancy to the overall look of the shoe. All-in-all, this is a great colorway for the summer and if you are a fan of the classic Nike SB Dunk Low look, then these are a must-cop.

There is no release date for the shoe as of right now, although you can expect them to drop in the not-so-distant future, in the middle of the summer. As always, let us know what you think of this new model, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike