The "Raygun" Nike SB Dunk Low, one of the all-time classic, is set to return this Holiday season as Nike pays tribute to Nike SB pioneer, Sandy Bodecker, who passed away in October 2018. This time around, the low-top Dunks will come equipped with a unique tie-dye detailing, inspired by the similarly styled Rayguns hoodie that Bodecker was so fond of.

As seen in the side-by-side photo embedded above, the 2019 "Raygun" Nike SB Dunk Low sticks with the familiar black leather construction, but the orange and yellow panels from the 2005 version have been swapped out in favor of a tie-dye design. A white-based iteration is also slated to release alongside the black colorway.

Specific release details have not yet been announced but rumors suggest the kicks will be arriving on December 27. The black colorway is said to be releasing in men's, grade school and toddler sizes, while the white pair will be a men's exclusive, limited to select skate shops.

Check out some additional photos in the IG post embedded below, and stay tuned for the official announcement.