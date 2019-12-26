Nike will be releasing a pack of tie-dye "Raygun" Nike SB Dunk Lows this weekend, and it looks like the hype is already starting to pick up. According to StockX, the upcoming black tie-dye joint is currently reselling for an average of $300, while the similarly styled white colorway (which is reportedly the more limited of the two) checks in at just under $400.

That's great value for a sneaker that retails for $100, but it's still no where near what some sneakerheads are willing to pay for the original Raygun Dunks that dropped in 2005. For example, the original black "Raygun" Nike SB Dunk Low sells for an average of $707 on StockX, and it's white counterpart carries an average resale price of $640.

Both of the 2019 "Raygun" Dunks stick with the familiar leather construction that the OG pairs utilized, but the orange and yellow panels from it's predecessors have been swapped out in favor of an orange/yellow tie-dye design. The colorway is said to be a tribute to Nike SB pioneer, Sandy Bodecker, who passed away in October 2018, and the unique tie-dye detailing nods to the Raygun hoodie that Bodecker was so fond of.

