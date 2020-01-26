Nike has officially announced that the elusive "Plum" Nike SB Dunk Low will be returning to retailers on February 7th. The special edition sneakers originally released in 2001 exclusively in Japan as part of the "Ugly Duckling" Pack.

This 'Plum' color scheme was utilized on a Nike SB Dunk High that dropped in 2011, but the "Plum" Nike SB Dunk Lows have not surfaced since their debt 19 years ago. In the mold of the OG, this 2020 iteration comes decked out in a premium suede with multiple shades of purple, complemented by accents of barn red.

The kicks, priced at $100, will be available via Nike.com starting at 10am ET on February 7th. Continue scrolling for the official photos, and click here to preview Nike Basketball's 2020 All Star collection.

