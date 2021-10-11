One of the best shoes on the market this year has been the Nike Dunk Low, and its SB offshoot. Fans cannot get enough of the silhouette, and Nike continues to pump out new colorways to meet the demand. With Halloween right around the corner, it would only make sense that some spooky SB Dunk Lows would be on the horizon. Thankfully, with the "Mummy" model, that is exactly what we are getting.

In the official images below, you can see that the sneaker is made with a canvas upper that takes on a beige tone. This is meant to mimic the look of an actual Mummy, and it just so happens that the upper tears away, which helps keep the shoe stay on theme. In the back of the shoe, there are a pair of eyes that glow in the dark. The glow in the dark feature is also found on the outsole, which helps bring the shoe together.

As for a release date, you can expect these to come out later this month. An exact drop date has not yet been announced, so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

