A few years ago, Nike teamed up with Tokyo-based retailer Atmos for a Nike Air Max 1 collab that certainly stole the show and became an immediate hit amongst sneakerheads. Of course, we are talking about the "Elephant" colorway which had overlays that looked a lot like what you would see from an Air Jordan 3. The shoe also had black and turquoise details which made the colorway look that much more interesting. Over the years, there have been some variations of the colorway and now, the Nike SB Dunk Low is getting its own "Elephant-" inspired offering.

While it's unclear as to whether or not these are actually a collaboration with Atmos, it is fairly obvious that these are directly inspired by the previous collab. Here, we get a white toe box, with black side panels, tongue, and laces. From there, Elephant print overlays are placed at the toe box and back heel, all while the Nike branding is turquoise. These elements come together for a fantastic shoe that fans will love.

If you want to get your hands on a pair, they will be released on November 11th. Let us know in the comments below, what you think of these.

Image via Nike

