If you're a fan of sneakers, then you have probably owned a pair of Jordan's during your life. Even if you haven't, you are certainly well-aware of the brand and its influence over the sneaker world. For the die-hard sneakerheads, the influence of the "Chicago" colorway is undeniable. Of course, Michael Jordan played for the Chicago Bulls and as a result, many of his sneakers featured a red, white, and black design. Perhaps the most iconic of these "Chicago" colorways is the Air Jordan 1, which continues to be considered one of the greatest shoes of all-time.

Recently, a Nike SB Dunk Low Pro "Chicago" was released overseas, and as you can see from the post below, it features the exact same color scheme as the aforementioned Air Jordan 1. The sneaker has a white base while the overlays are red and the Nike swoosh, as well as the cuff, are black.

It is believed that this shoe is supposed to drop in North America soon, although there is no official release date. With this in mind, stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Also, let us know in the comments below what you think of these.