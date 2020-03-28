For many people who grew up in the late 90s and early 2000s, Blue's Clues was a childhood staple. Who could forget the dog Blue with his bright blue coloring and navy blue spots? He was an adorable figure who is embedded in the hearts and minds of Millenials and Zoomers everywhere. Now, Nike is paying homage to the dog with an unofficial colorway that is unmistakeably inspired by the TV show.

When we first reported on the leak of the shoe, it went by the name "Blue's Clues" although now it is getting the "Blue Fury" name, probably to avoid any legal issues. The official images have finally surfaced and as you can see, the upper features a bright blue color scheme while the Nike swoosh is navy blue. Overall, these colors come together to create a dope model that will surely be loved by sneakerheads around the world.

If you're interested in copping these, they will be available as of April 1st for $100 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

