Todd Bratrud has worked on some pretty amazing Nike SB Dunks over the years, including the infamous Skunk model which is now considered one of the greatest Dunks of all time. Over the past few months, Bratrud's latest creation, the Nike SB Dunk High "Strawberry Cough" has been teased online, but a release date has remained elusive. Now, it seems like things have changed, which is good news as fans have been wanting these ever since they got the official images.

As you can see in said photos, the shoe has multiple materials, and once again, this is a reference to a strain of weed. The shoe certainly lives up to its name, as we are given red leather on the front half, while green suede takes over on the back heel. From there, we have a little strawberry mascon on near the back heel, which brings the shoe to the next level.

If you are planning on copping a pair, you will be able to do so as of October 22nd for a price that has yet to be determined. Let us know what you think, in the comments section below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

