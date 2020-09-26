Over the past year or so, the Nike SB Dunk High has seen a massive resurgence thanks to the influence of plenty of celebrities who have begun to wear the shoe again. Impressionable young sneakerheads have taken notice and as a result, the multiple colorways of the model have skyrocketed in terms of resale price. Nike has also taken notice of this resurgence and they are treating sneakerheads to some brand new colorways. In fact, the latest to be shown off is this interesting "Invert Celtics" offering.

As you can see, the inside part of the sneaker has that white and green Celtics aesthetic we have come to expect, while the rest of the shoe is covered in black and pink suede. These colors are supposed to reflect the inverse pallets of green and white. Overall, it leads to a pretty cool looking shoe that is bound to excite some longtime fans of the silhouette.

A release date has not been set although it is expected that they will release sometime in October so keep it locked to HNHH for any updates.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike