Earlier this year rumors surfaced that Nike would be rebranding their popular Hyperdunk basketball line and that it will be known as the AlphaDunk moving forward.

Nike has not yet announced any release details regarding the AlphaDunk, but sneaker source @US_11 shared early images of the kicks on Wednesday, which seems to confirm the rumors.

According to a report by Weartesters, it is believed that the new silhouette will introduce a new material called "Air Knit," which seems similar to the Battleknit used on LeBron James' signature sneakers. Additionally, it looks as though the high top sneakers come equipped with Zoom Air cushioning but we'll have to await official word from The Swoosh.

Nike typically introduces their newest basketball signature sneakers, such as the upcoming Nike LeBron 17, in the Fall so we anticipate more information on this AlphaDunk sneaker right around then as well. Stay tuned for more details.