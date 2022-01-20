Gunna's brand new album DS4EVER has been a huge hit on the charts over these past couple of weeks and it has even edged out The Weeknd's Dawn FM for the biggest album in the world. Perhaps the most successful song on the entire album is "Pushin' P" which has become a huge viral sensation thanks to Gunna's delivery and the hilariously ambiguous Future verse that is featured on the song.

Unfortunately, the meme has gone a bit too far, and now, the brands are getting involved. This is always the sign that something that was once beloved is now going to die off, and today, Nike helped usher in the beginning of the end. Taking to Twitter, the brand wrote "We had an internal meeting, and without getting into details, we're pushin P all year."

There was some good news and some bad news here. The good news is that Gunna himself co-signed the tweet. Clearly, Gunna is hoping to have a Nike collab later this year, as they clearly enjoy his hit single.

The bad news is that Nike gone ratio'd in the quote tweets. The goal on Twitter is to never be the main character, and the Nike Store failed with this post. Fans immediately told Nike to stop being a cringy brand on social media, while others said that the only thing they could do that would categorize as "P," is if they fixed the Nike SNKRS App. Needless to say, they did not get the responses they wanted.

Hopefully, Nike takes these reactions into consideration the next time they look to hop on a big hip-hop trend.