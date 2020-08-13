Due to the Coronavirus-imposed quarantine, we really haven't been able to go outside very much. This has been a terrible state of affairs for all of the sneakerheads out there who haven't been able to wear their finest footwear due to the circumstances. As a result, many shoe enthusiasts have been looking for a comfortable option that will allow them to wear something cool while also remaining in the comfort of their own home. Thankfully, the good people at Nike have come through with such a thing as they recently showed off the official images for the new Nike Offline Slide.

As you can see, this slide features a fairly futuristic design, and some interchangeable insole depending on how you feel. For instance, the Sensation 001 offering has large nubs that will massage your feet whether you are walking or just lounging around. Meanwhile, the 002 variation is more suited towards prolonged use. So far, we have one grey and one black colorway, with both proving to be unique in their own right.

If you're interested in scooping these up, you will be able to do so as of Friday, August 28th through the Nike SNKRS App.

Image via Nike

