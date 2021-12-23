The Nike Dunk Low silhouette has had the sneaker game in a choke hold. A low-top version to the Peter Moore designed Dunk High, the sneaker has held its own against more favorable retros like the Nike SB. With some help from highly-anticipated collabs like Travis Scott, Ben & Jerry’s, Grateful Dead, and Off-White, the Dunk Low has easily become one of the most sought after sneakers of the year. Colorways like University Red, Brazil, Champ Colors, Kentucky, Syracuse, and a few more notable pairs also helped revive the silhouette. Retailing around the $100-$120 mark, the sneaker is pushing four digit resale values for pairs.

Anticipating another round of releases, the Dunk Low is getting some paisley accents in 2022.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Instead of dipping the entire sneaker in paisley, Nike is going for a more reserved look, limiting the print to just the swoosh and the heel tab. The “Paisley Pack” also features a white leather base, nylon tongue, and laces. The pack will most likely come with additional laces for that desired lace swap. The colorway of the sneaker also goes for a more two-tone look with either deep green or sky blue on the uppers - a perfect look for the spring. The “Paisley Pack” does not have a determined release date but shoes are expected to hit select retailers and Nike SNKRS in early 2022.

The 2021 Dunk Low era released colorways that included grey fog, black/white, sail, multi-camo, and many more. Nike is expected to continue their aggressive release of the Dunk Low next year.

