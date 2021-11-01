This is a big year for the NBA as the league is celebrating its 75th anniversary. To help mark the occasion, the NBA has teamed up with Nike for some pretty incredible sneakers that will be dropping throughout the month of November. In addition to all of this, the NBA will also be dropping its coveted City Edition jerseys which are always revealed around this time every single year. The City Edition uniforms are colorful alternates that typically speak to the history of the team they represent.

Today, Nike unveiled all 30 City Edition jerseys, and as you can see in the photos below, there is a lot of history to be had here. Pretty well every single uniform has a reference to a vintage jersey worn by each individual team. Some of the standouts here include the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, and the Philadelphia 76ers. All the jerseys are unique and interesting in their own right, and if you're a fan of any of these clubs, the jerseys prove to be must-haves.

It is being reported that the jerseys will be hitting the market as of Monday, November 15th through Nike.com as well as certain retailers. Let us know which ones are your favorites, in the comments below.

Image via Nike