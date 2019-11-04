Nike and Skechers have been in a bit of a legal war recently over allegations that the latter has been stealing designs from Nike. The evidence being produced by the courts right now shows off some Skechers shoes that look an awful lot like the Nike Vapormax and Nike Air Max 270. So far, said the evidence is pretty compelling and if you know anything about shoes, then you know just how many times Skechers has been caught for selling sneakers that look an awful lot like another brand.

Either way, Skechers released a statement about a week ago which claimed that Nike was bullying the company and acting in bad faith. They even said their shoes were not knockoffs and everything was original material. According to Sole Collector, Nike has responded once again, this time, with yet another lawsuit claiming Skechers infringed on their patent for the Air unit.

Image via Skechers

To take things up a notch, Nike addressed the "bullying" claims and came through with some Twitter screenshots which show consumers taking Nike's side. It seems as though many people called Skechers out on what they're doing and the Swoosh brand is hoping the judge will side with public opinion on this one.

For now, it doesn't seem like this legal battle will end anytime soon so stay tuned for updates.